KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Starbucks location on Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza has shut its doors.

The business posted a letter that it’s permanently closed as of 3:30 p.m. Monday. The letter did not provide a reason for closing. FOX4 has reached out to Starbucks and the Plaza for more information but has not heard back at this time.

The full letter reads:

Dear Starbucks Customers,

On August 22nd at 3:30 p.m., your Starbucks Country Club Plaza location at 302 Nichols Rd. will be permanently closing. We would like to thank you for being part of our store community; you are the heart of who we are at Starbucks. It has been a great pleasure to connect with you every day. We are very thankful to have played a role in your daily routine and that you have shared these moments of your life with us.

We hope that you will continue to visit us and allow us to serve you at one of our neighboring stores:

41st & Main — 4101 Main St.

West 39th Street — 1701 W. 39th St.

63rd and Brookside — 6304 Brookside Blvd.

To find your new favorite store, connect with your baristas to learn where they’ll be working after the closure of this store. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to Eric Schmidt or Trena Cruz.

Sincerely,

District manager, Trena Cruz — tcruz@starbucks.com

Store manager, Eric Schmidt — US1848034@starbucks.com

Earlier this year, employees at the Country Club Plaza location attempted to join three other Starbucks in the Kansas City area that have unionized. But the vote was a tie, which counts as a loss.

According to records from the National Labor Relations Board, over 300 U.S. Starbucks have petitioned to hold union elections since late last year. More than 220 of those stores have voted to unionize.

The company opposes the unionization effort.

Still, it’s not clear if the County Club Plaza location closure has anything to do with unionization efforts locally or nationally.