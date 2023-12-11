Area shopping centers added a plethora of new tenants this year, including local brands such as Tabu Knits Boutique, Bumblebee Macarons and Añejo Modern Mexican Cuisine.

Zona Rosa added the most local brands, with nine newcomers and more slated to open soon.

In addition, existing local tenant Pink Dinosaur more than doubled its space in January. The woman-owned boutique sells apparel, accessories and gifts, including goods from local makers and women-owned small businesses.

This month, local restaurant QZ Poke & Ramen is slated to open its third area location, serving “poke cuisine with a twist.” In early 2024, Zona Rosa will add another local brand: Wild Deer Barbershop & Bar, which offers haircuts, facials, massages and drinks. Zona Rosa marks its first location.

The Legends Outlets soon will add a popular Korean restaurant chain that also plans a location at Metro North Crossing, northwest of U.S. Highway 169 and Barry Road in Kansas City.

KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot includes a hands-on, all-you-can-eat dining experience that merges traditional Asian Hot Pot with Korean BBQ flavors, plus a focus on global spice and seasonings. The restaurant features a full bar and nightlife-like atmosphere.

After opening the first location in 2018, the chain has grown to more than 50 restaurants throughout the U.S. An opening date for The Legends location has not yet been announced.

Read the full 2023 roundup in the Kansas City Business Journal.