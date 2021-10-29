Strang Hall’s parent company will bring new ‘culinary experience’ to downtown Kansas City

Strang Hall in Overland Park (Photo by ADAM VOGLER/KANSAS CITY BUSINESS JOURNAL)

Menlo Food Labs is ready to bring a “one-of-a-kind culinary experience” to downtown Kansas City and the Lightwell office tower.

Menlo, parent company of Strang Hall food hall in Overland Park, is taking over the 4,805-square-foot space occupied by Jason’s Deli on the ground floor.

The space will be rebranded as Strang Chef Collective at Lightwell and will feature two local chef-driven concepts as well as a full-service bar that also offers coffee, tea, juice and shakes.

“It’s really about creating a one-of-a-kind culinary experience,” Menlo CEO Shawn Craft told the Kansas City Business Journal. “It truly is chef-driven.”

Strang Chef Collective will feature a casual, modern look with communal seating that’s similar to the Overland Park food hall. It plans a late March or early April opening and will be interviewing prospective chefs during the next 60 days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

