Strang Hall’s parent company will bring new ‘culinary experience’ to downtown Kansas City

Menlo Food Labs is ready to bring a “one-of-a-kind culinary experience” to downtown Kansas City and the Lightwell office tower.

Menlo, parent company of Strang Hall food hall in Overland Park, is taking over the 4,805-square-foot space occupied by Jason’s Deli on the ground floor.

The space will be rebranded as Strang Chef Collective at Lightwell and will feature two local chef-driven concepts as well as a full-service bar that also offers coffee, tea, juice and shakes.

“It’s really about creating a one-of-a-kind culinary experience,” Menlo CEO Shawn Craft told the Kansas City Business Journal. “It truly is chef-driven.”

Strang Chef Collective will feature a casual, modern look with communal seating that’s similar to the Overland Park food hall. It plans a late March or early April opening and will be interviewing prospective chefs during the next 60 days.