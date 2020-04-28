Study shows how much money Missouri, Kansas have left in unemployment benefits

Missouri has about 13 weeks’ worth of money for unemployment benefits before it runs out of money, a new study indicates.

Missouri is 29th in a ranking of how many weeks’ worth of money each state has in its trust fund, according to study conducted by the Tax Foundation, a conservative-leaning nonprofit. Kansas ranks 12th, and has an estimated 24 weeks of funding left.

State shutdown orders enacted to curb the spread of Covid-19 have caused unemployment to skyrocket in a short amount of time. The Show Me State’s five-week total of initial unemployment claims was more 392,000 from March 15 to April 18 — 6.4% of Missouri’s entire population. In Kansas, more than 188,000 people had filed initial unemployment claims in those five weeks, about 6.5% of the state’s population.

See how much each state started with in their respective funds a read more about this story in the Kansas City Business Journal.