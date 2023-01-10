KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A locally owned south Kansas City grocery store is closing its doors.

A representative for the Sun Fresh Market at Red Bridge and Holmes roads confirmed the store will close at the end of the month.

There are still multiple Sun Fresh locations around the Kansas City metro, including one off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, one in Westport and one on Linwood Boulevard.

The Sun Fresh location on Red Bridge is owned by Ball Foods, which operates a series of KC-area supermarkets.

Less than 3 years ago, this location made headlines as it started hiring employees who had been laid off from neighboring businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.