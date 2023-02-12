KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate their second Super Bowl win in four years.

The players grabbed championship gear in Arizona as soon as the play clock hit zero.

Now it’s time for the rest of Chiefs Kingdom to celebrate. This is where you can get your hands on Super Bowl LVII gear.

Rally House

All Kansas City-area Rally House locations opened as soon as the Super Bowl ended. The following locations are open until the supplies sell out, according to Colin Novick, media producer with Rally House.

Belton – 910 E. North Ave.

Boardwalk – 8650 N. Boardwalk Ave.

Independence – 18701 E. 39th St.

Legends – 1867 Village West Parkway

Liberty – 8570 N. Evanston Ave.

Mission – 6858 Johnson Drive

Oak Park – 9750 Quivira Road

Olathe – 16485 W 119th St.

Plaza – 452 Ward Parkway

Plaza East – 211 Nichols Road

Power & Light – 181 E. 14th St.

Shawnee Station – 15420 Shawnee Mission Parkway

Summit Woods – 1712 NW. Chipman Road

Stanley Square – 8030 W. 151st St.

Town Center – 5219 W. 117th St.

Union Station – 30 W. Pershing Road

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy Sports + Outdoors are also open until either inventory is gone, or Chiefs fans stop coming into stores.

Belton – 510 Markey Parkway

Liberty -269 S. Stewart Road

Olathe – 14405 W. 135th St.

Overland Park – 9781 Quivira Road

Stores will reopen at 7 a.m. Monday for fans who wish to wait until then to get new Championship gear.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods also opened the following stores as soon as the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII.

Independence – 18801 E. 39th St.

Kansas City – 8665 NW Prairie View Road

Leawood – 11801 Nall Ave.

Lee’s Summit – 840 NW Blue Parkway

Liberty – 1890 College St.

Merriam – 5600 Antioch Road

Olathe – 15280 W. 119th St.

Charlie Hustle

Kansas City’s Charlie Hustle is selling it’s championship gear online Sunday night. The store plans to open at 10 a.m. Monday for preorders. Championship gear will arrive later in the week.