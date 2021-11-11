Supply chain issues threaten City Union Mission’s free Christmas store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City Union Mission opens it’s Christmas Store to provide a place for homeless and at-risk men and woman can shot for their families for free.

This year, the mission anticipates more than 1,000 families will use the store this year to make sure children and other family members have gifts to open on Christmas morning. But this year, the mission said it’s struggling to find the items it normally already has available.

“Our Mission Christmas Store needs to be stocked for qualified shoppers to choose gifts for their family this Christmas season.” Dr. Terry Megli, Chief Executive Officer, said. “However, some of our past resources are not available this year; along with the supply chain issues in the city and the increasing prices as a result, we need the help of our community.”

City Union Mission said it hopes the community will step up to help. Each day the Christmas store is open, the mission will give away nearly $12,000 worth of gifts. Each family that qualifies can shop for two gifts for each adult and teenager, plus three gifts for each child. They will also receive a household gift that the entire family can enjoy.

It needs people to donate a number of items including:

Crock pots and toaster ovens

Bath and body sets for women

Tool sets for men

Bluetooth speakers for teens or adults

Movie-themed toys

Sports items like balls and gloves

Diapers and baby blankets

City Union Mission says the public can also shop the mission’s Amazon list and have items shipped directly to the mission. Cash donations are also accepted, and can be made online.

Volunteers are also needed to help manage City Union Mission’s Christmas shop, wrap gifts, and help clean up and organize.

“It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to set up and run our Christmas Store each year,” Megli said. “We are blessed to have the support of many individuals, businesses, churches and groups who have already donated gifts and volunteered to help. But the reality is that this store requires a steady supply of gift donations and volunteers to keep the shelves stocked and everything running smoothly.”

Families must qualify to shop at the store. Qualifying takes place through our Community Assistance offices on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons in November, then on Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in December.