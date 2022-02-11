KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A downtown Kansas City sushi restaurant has closed its doors.

Drunken Fish, located in the Power & Light District, recently closed after more than a decade in Kansas City, a spokesperson for the district confirmed to FOX4.

The company also used to have a Leawood location at 119th Street and Roe Avenue, but it closed in 2016, the Kansas City Star reports.

The restaurant, which serves modern Japanese cuisine along with its popular sushi, still has two locations in the St. Louis area.

Rachel Waller, marketing director for P&L, said they hope to share news about “an exciting addition to the Power & Light District soon.”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.