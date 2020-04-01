T-Mobile completes merger with Sprint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The merger of Sprint Corp. and T-Mobile US Inc., a start-and-stop combination years in the process, is official. With it, the Kansas City area’s largest public company no longer is based here.

The wireless carriers announced Wednesday the closing of their merger, creating New T-Mobile. The combination introduces a company that officials hope has the size and spectrum to better compete with industry giants AT&T and Verizon and push forward the rollout of 5G service.

Sprint (NYSE: S), which has been based in Overland Park, becomes a part of New T-Mobile, a company led by new CEO Mike Sievert, who takes over from T-Mobile’s (Nasdaq: TMUS) colorful leader, John Legere. The new company will be based in T-Mobile’s Seattle-area headquarters. Plans call for Overland Park to operate as a second headquarters for the new company, but details about what that will look like have been scant.

