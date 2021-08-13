T-Mobile to spend $37M modernizing three former Sprint buildings in Overland Park

T-Mobile US Inc. is in the process of modernizing three of the four Overland Park office buildings it inherited from Sprint Corp. through the wireless carriers’ $37 billion merger in April 2020.

The company is undertaking complete interior renovations at its 6160 and 6220 Sprint Parkway buildings. It also started building out what it says will be a state-of-the-art new Network Operations Center, meant to manage network traffic and ensure optimal performance for users, at its 6200 Sprint Parkway building.

Between November and early July, T-Mobile pulled a collective $36.75 million in commercial tenant finish and interior demolition permits for the three properties, according to Overland Park’s development database. The renovations do not include the company’s 6360 Sprint Parkway building and are expected to be complete by the year’s end, T-Mobile said.

“T-Mobile is partnered with Perspective Architecture and CBRE to design (and) build a fresh, new open-office employee experience, incorporating the latest amenities and technologies,” a T-Mobile spokesperson said in an email. “The design brings to life the T-Mobile brand, but with a strong Kansas City influence unique to the Overland Park Campus.”

T-Mobile counts Overland Park’s former Sprint campus — rebranded to Aspiria later in 2020 — as its second headquarters, supplementing its base in Bellevue, Washington.