Taco Bell Cantina bringing menu favorites plus full bar to KC’s Westport this winter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A franchise confirms it will open the region’s first Taco Bell Cantina in Kansas City’s Westport this winter.

California-based Diversified Restaurant Group hopes to open the restaurant, complete with the traditional Taco Bell menu, a full bar and more, by January. A spokesperson for the company didn’t have a specific opening date.

The new Taco Bell Cantina, located at 4111 Broadway, will be the first in either Kansas or Missouri. Diversified Restaurant Group has five other cantina locations, including four in California.

Along with Taco Bell favorites, customers will find new additions like the cantina’s signature Twisted Freezes — a Baja Blast Freeze with your choice of alcohol — along with an assortment of beer, wine and sangria.

The new Taco Bell Cantina in Westport will be decked out in Kansas City sports décor. DRG plans to cover the walls in colorful artwork celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals and Sporting KC.

