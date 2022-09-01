Workers go on strike at a Taco Bell location on Wornall Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Workers at a Taco Bell location on Wornall Road went on strike Thursday. They posted a note saying they need a living wage, respect, safer working conditions and a union.

Fran Marion has worked in the fast food industry for over 20 years. She works at Taco Bell six days a week.

“I don’t tell people I work at Taco Bell. I work at Taco Hell,” she said.

Marion said she’s tired of the disrespect from management and customers, the unsafe working conditions and feels that she deserves a livable wage.

“I have a family, you know, and what I do, I’m very good at what I do, you know,” Marion said. “So this is my passion. I’m not a doctor, I’m not a lawyer, but I deserve to get paid a living wage.”

Marion and her coworkers shut down for lunch to strike.

“What I call this economic slavery — we’re fighting for respect. We’re fighting for a seat at the table because we’re not being heard,” she said.

Stand Up KC, along with other union supporters, joined in on the protest Thursday.

“It was very empowering,” Taco Bell employee Rashaad Marion said. “This shows that people come together as a community to show these corrupt bosses and that we’re here and we want what’s right.”

FOX4 called and emailed Taco Bell for comment on the strike and allegations of unsafe working conditions. We have not heard back at this time.

The California Legislature recently passed a bill called the “Fast Recovery Act.” If signed by the governor, it would create a council to oversee fast food wages and working conditions.

These striking workers want a similar bill passed in Missouri.

“Not only are we calling on Gov. Newsom to sign that, we want Gov. Parsons to be paying attention,” said Terrence Wise, a Taco Bell employee and a member of Stand Up KC.