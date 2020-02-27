Take a peek inside Kansas City’s new downtown hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the Loews Kansas City Hotel's opening date inches closer, the hotel staff is putting finishing touches on the 800-room hotel.

The $367 million project is set to open on April 2 — just 35 days from now.

The hotel sits at the southeast intersection of Truman Road and Wyandotte Street, adjacent to the Kansas City Convention Center. It includes two restaurants, an indoor lap pool, a spa and 60,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

