Artist rendering of the new, single terminal at Kansas City International Airport, set to open in March of 2023.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Want a chance to tour the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport before it opens to the public?

Build KCI crews are hosting a community open house event from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 to show off the $1.5 billion project.

Attendees must register in advance online to secure a spot at the open house.

At the event, guests will be able to:

Explore the terminal’s new amenities and features via a self-guided tour,

Find all the new retail and restaurant options,

View the new art installations (and meet some of the artists behind them),

Talk to experts who worked on the terminal’s design, construction and operations,

Take a picture at a “one-of-a-kind” selfie station,

And participate in a scavenger hunt and other activities.

If you want to avoid the crowds or can’t make it to the airport that day, Build KCI crews are also offering a guided virtual tour you can watch from home.

The online event is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, and will be streamed from Build KCI’s YouTube channel.

Just days before the open house, volunteers will be testing all aspects of the new terminal on Feb. 14.

Nearly 12,000 people applied to be a volunteer. Selected applicants, who have been notified by email this week, will all receive specific tasks like dropping off passengers, finding a gate or walking down a brand new jetway.

Kansas City’s Aviation Department confirms builders are under contract to complete the new terminal by March 3.

The department previously told FOX4 it hopes to announce sometime this month when the terminal will actually open to the public and start taking flights.