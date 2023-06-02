KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With two luxury apartment towers already built, The Cordish Cos. is months away from completing its third.

The $140 million Three Light apartment tower, northeast of Main Street and Truman Road, is set to wrap up construction in September. JE Dunn Construction topped out, or poured the last column, for the 25-story tower back in March.

On Wednesday, developers took FOX4 on a tour of Three Light. Take a look inside the apartment tower in the video player above.

Three Light will have 19 residential floors over a seven-story parking garage, the Kansas City Business Journal reports. It will also have 7,600 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Early moves last year pointed to Cordish’s next apartment tower going up not far away.

Last fall, the company said Four Light plans at a parking lot next to B&B Theatres, northwest of Main Street and Truman Road, were in “early preliminary stages.”

Previously, leasing progress at Cordish’s newest Light tower has determined when the next one advances. Back in March, the developer said Three Light had preleased 20% of its units, which was in line with the previous pace at One Light and Two Light.