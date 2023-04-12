MINNEAPOLIS (WHO) – Target has announced the dates of a program popular among parents looking to trade in expired child car seats for new, baby-related merchandise.

The 2023 Target Car Seat Trade-In event will take place from April 16-29, the company announced on Tuesday.

During the promotion, customers can turn in any used, old, or damaged car seat for a coupon good for 20% off a new car seat, stroller, or other baby gear. Most car seats sold in the US have an expiration date, usually six to 10 years after the date of manufacture. Over time, plastic parts that make up the bulk of car seats become worn down, lessening their ability to perform as expected in a crash.

Since starting the program in 2016, Target says that it has recycled 32.9 million pounds of car seat materials.

Customers will find a drop box near customer service in most Target stores where they can drop off a car seat and then scan a code on a sign to receive their 20% off coupon electronically.

See the Target website to find the nearest participating location.