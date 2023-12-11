KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Taylor Swift was cheering on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday when fans started to notice her outfit.

The red and black vintage sweatshirt caught the eye of Swifties everywhere, and it didn’t take them long to find out where it came from.

It was ordered from Westside Storey, a boutique shop at the corner of 17th and Summit streets in Kansas City, Missouri. First opened in 2013, the store sells local brands and been reselling vintage Chiefs apparel both in store and online.

Owner Chris Harrington said in mid-October he noticed a larger order that had been placed from their website.

Since orders of five sweatshirts or more aren’t common, he originally thought it might have been fraudulent. But after looking into the addresses listed on the order, he found that they were tied to Taylor Swift.

For Harrington, it’s a dream come true.

“I’m imagining in my dream that she was on our website looking at it and picking these out. So pretty cool for her to be invested here,” Harrington said. “Just to be able to support local business already and be in the community is really cool of her to do for us.”

Two shoppers FOX4 ran into said they had heard about it on social media Sunday night. They said that it’s thanks to Taylor’s fan base, “the Swifties,” that they found out where Taylor shops.

“It was going around Twitter and TikTok. The Swifties got a hold of it because they see everything that she’s tagged in,” one fan said.

Harrington said he feels the immediate impact that the sweatshirt is having. He said he’s received calls from all over the United States and even abroad.

“It’s just been crazy with people reaching out and wanting to find out more, the store being busy. It’s been an awesome thing,” he said.