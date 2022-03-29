A development partnership has sky-high aspirations for a new Kansas City high-rise that fosters a slew of transportation and mobility options at its base, complementing a vertical neighborhood with hundreds of residents across a mix of income levels.

The nonprofit RideKC Development Corp. recently picked Live and Ride Partners KC LLC — which includes Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate, Community Builders of Kansas City and Parson + Associates — through a request-for-proposals for the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority’s former transit center site southwest of 10th and Main streets.

Although multiple project variables remain fluid, Live and Ride Partners KC proposes a transit-oriented development in partnership with RideKC and KCATA, envisioned in excess of 20 stories and $100 million.

“We’re at a key nexus, and our goal is to push, as far as we can, the envelope of what works financially and for a development in this marketplace while still working as best we can to bring as many mobility options to that site as possible,” RideKC President Brien Starner said. “This concept that we’re fleshing out right now is unlike any other that’s been advanced in the region, and we’re at the early stage of it.”