‘Tech for teachers’ program reimburses Kansas City teachers for classroom tools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Heading back to school is an expensive time for everyone, especially teachers.

A nonprofit called Adopt a Classroom predicts teachers will spend an average of $750 of their own money on school supplies during the 2020-2021 school year. As many as 30% of teachers will spend more than $1,000 out of pocket.

The KC Tech Council is working to help teachers cover some of those costs by launching a new program called “Tech for Teachers.”

The organization asks teachers to upload a receipt from a tech-related item that they bought with their own money for a classroom. The KC Tech Council will review the purchases and reimburse as many teachers as possible for their qualified purchases. Payment will be made through Venmo or Paypal.

Purchases must be made between the end of the last school year and August 31, 2021. Anyone who teaches grades K-12 in the Kansas City metro is eligible for the program.