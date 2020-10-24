Tender Shack, a delivery-only fried chicken restaurant, expands to Kansas City area

Winner, winner, chicken … delivery?

Tender Shack, the fried chicken ghost restaurant from Bloomin’ Brands Inc., has performed so well in Bloomin’s hometown of Tampa, Florida, that the company is expanding its pilot program of the concept to a dozen new markets, including the Kansas City area.

“We’ve had great feedback from customers and our operators,” a spokeswoman for Bloomin’ said Wednesday.

Bloomin’, the parent company of Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill and Bonefish Grill, first launched Tender Shack as a delivery-only DoorDash restaurant in the Tampa Bay area on Sept. 3. It delivers chicken tenders, sandwiches, fries, cookies and soft drinks from Carrabba’s Italian Grill locations.

After the Tampa rollout, Bloomin’ began offering Tender Shack delivery in the Florida cities of Gainesville, Ocala and The Villages. This new expansion is the first time the concept will debut outside of Florida.

To learn what cities in the Kansas City area — and across the U.S. — will see a new Tender Shack location, check out this story in the Kansas City Business Journal. A subscription may be required.