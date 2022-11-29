OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An idea tested and approved in Kansas City is expanding to the rest of the Midwest.

Metro KFC locations tested Funnel Cake Fries this fall. The company said the new twist on the snack was such a hit that even more people will be able to try it.

The company describes the fries as crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside, and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Funnel Cake Fries are available in three sizes starting at $1.99.

The Funnel Cake Fries will be offered at dozens of participating KFC locations in St. Louis; Omaha, Nebraska; northwestern Arkansas; and southeastern Oklahoma.

A complete list of participating locations can be found at kcfunnelfries.com.

