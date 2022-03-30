A popular Houston-based steakhouse chain is opening its first Kansas City-area location.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is constructing a freestanding 11,000-square-foot building at Leawood’s Town Center Plaza and plans an early 2024 opening.

“Perry’s is always considering new locations to bring our ‘rare and well-done experience.’ Kansas City is known for its love of great steaks and steakhouses, so it was an obvious choice,” Perry’s Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Marketing Officer Lesa Sorrentino said in an email.

Perry’s picked Town Center Plaza because it’s an upscale location that allowed the chain to create its ideal prototype restaurant, she said.

Perry’s, which started as a butcher shop in 1979, features Prime USDA-aged steaks, tableside carvings, seafood, reserve wines and craft cocktails.