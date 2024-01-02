INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The popular breakfast restaurant, The Big Biscuit, announced that its locations in Independence and Blue Springs will reopen.

President Chad Offerdahl announced that the growing restaurant has finalized the purchase of the Independence and Blue Springs locations. The restaurants were independently owned by the Gerson family but closed in November.

Dan Gerson, the founder of The Big Biscuit, passed away unexpectedly in September.

“My family and I made the difficult decision to close the Independence and Blue Springs locations after my father’s passing,” said Luke Gerson. “Today’s sale of these two restaurants to The Big Biscuit will preserve my father’s legacy of success under the leadership and guidance of Chad and his team.”

Since late September, The Big Biscuit has been negotiating a purchase agreement for the two original Big Biscuit locations that the Gerson family closed in mid-November.

Offerdahl said he’s thrilled to reopen these Big Biscuit locations.

“We are eager to re-open these original Big Biscuit restaurants and serve the communities that have supported them for years,” Offerdahl said. “There will be minimal updates and improvements to the buildings and interiors. Our goal is to maintain the history of the brand.”

An opening date for The Big Biscuit Independence and Blue Springs restaurants will be announced in the coming weeks.