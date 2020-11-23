‘The opportunities are endless’: Owner of Kansas City Star building has some ideas for future

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Speculation has run rampant as to what the future might hold for The Kansas City Star‘s current downtown office and printing press since the newspaper last week shared its plans to relocate by the end of 2021.

Since the daily newspaper’s announcement Nov. 10, Rosana Privitera Biondo, principal with building owner Ambassador Hospitality LLC, floated multiple possibilities in an interview with KCUR — including a logistics center, call fulfillment space or brewery.

Her most eye-catching suggestion involved tearing down the facility at 1601 McGee St. to make way for a downtown baseball stadium for the Kansas City Royals, long considered a white whale of urban core development.

Biondo did not rule out the possibility of such a stadium but on Tuesday forecast that, more likely than not, the green-tinted glass building overlooking Interstate 670 will remain intact.

She said she loves the idea of building a stadium at the site, but a developer would have to contend with the cost of buying the $200 million building when cheaper land is available within the city. Ambassador Hospitality acquired the Star property for $30.1 million in 2019.