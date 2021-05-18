The Roasterie is closing 3 cafés, part of greater coffee company plan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Although The Roasterie is closing three area cafés, its owner still has other plans percolating.

When the Roasterie joined Messenger Coffee last year under FairWave Holdings, the two brands had locations too close to one another.

The Roasterie’s Corrigan Station café was at 1828 Walnut St. in Kansas City, and Messenger’s flagship café is at 1624 Grand Blvd. They’re only a five-minute walk from each other, so the Roasterie’s Corrigan Station café closed Wednesday.

The café at 4223 Main St. in Kansas City closes March 31. FairWave is opening two Messenger cafés on the Country Club Plaza, which puts The Roasterie three minutes away.

As for the café at Lenexa Public Market, FairWave opted not to renew the lease. The pandemic cut into sales, especially when Park University started meeting virtually. It also sits inside a food court, making it a nontraditional café.

When FairWave formed, leaders said they intend to create a nationwide specialty coffee collective, looking at other companies across the Midwest beyond the two KC brands. The goal is to use a larger, collective power to leverage more business opportunities.

The brands will remain distinct.

