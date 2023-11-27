It’s been estimated that the average American eats approximately 60 burgers per year. And if that sounds high, it’s likely because most of those burgers weren’t so memorable.

To rectify this issue, Yelp’s analysts recently set out to determine the “top” cheeseburger restaurant in every state using data obtained from Yelp’s community of online reviewers.

The final list features something for folks in all corners of the country, from the meaty shores of Myrtle Beach to the cheesy plains of Wichita and beyond.

The “top” places for a cheeseburger in every state, as determined by Yelp, can be found below:

Alaska – Alaskan Burger & Brew, in Anchorage

Alabama – Our Place Diner, in Ozark

Arkansas – Table on 6th, in Bentonville

Arizona – Happy’s Hamburgers, in Scottsdale

California – For The Win, in Los Angeles

Colorado – Burgers & Gyros, in Estes Park

Connecticut – Shady Glen Dairy Stores, in Manchester

Washington, D.C. – The Admiral

Delaware – Ocean View Brewery, in Ocean View

Florida – North South Grill, in Pembroke Pines

Georgia – Holeman and Finch Public House, in Atlanta

Hawaii – Shige’s Saimin Stand, in Wahiawa

Iowa – Burger Shop, in Clive

Idaho – Hit List, in Garden City

Illinois – Au Cheval, in Chicago

Indiana – Workingman’s Friend (Indianapolis

Kansas – Dempsey’s Burger Pub, in Wichita

Kentucky – Oskar’s Slider Bar, in Louisville

Louisiana – Fat Boy Pantry, in New Orleans

Massachusetts – The Knack, in Hyannis

Maryland – JBGB’s, in Baltimore

Maine – Blazes Burgers, in Westbrook

Michigan – Grey Ghost Detroit, in Detroit

Minnesota – Francis Burger Joint, in Minneapolis

Missouri – Jack Nolen’s, in St. Louis

Mississippi – Stamps Super Burgers, in Jackson

Montana – TR’s Burgers, in West Yellowstone

North Carolina – Nick’s Old Fashioned Hamburger House, in Welcome

North Dakota – Ironhorse Kitchen, in Minot

Nebraska – Cheeseburgers, in Omaha

New Hampshire – Black Mtn Burger, in Lincoln

New Jersey – Marty’s, in Fort Lee

New Mexico – Sparky’s, in Hatch

Nevada – Eggslut, in Las Vegas

New York – 7th Street Burger, in New York City

Ohio – Delwood’s, in Cincinnati

Oklahoma – Nic’s Grill, in Oklahoma City

Oregon – Five Stars Family Burger, in Cornelius

Pennsylvania – Route 66, in Lancaster

Rhode Island – Mission, in Newport

South Carolina Hamburger Joe’s, in North Myrtle Beach

South Dakota – Circle E Drive In, in Murdo

Tennessee – Blue Moose Burgers & Wings, in Pigeon Forge

Texas – Nancy’s Hustle, in Houston

Utah – Capitol Burger, in Torrey

Virginia – Melt Gourmet Cheeseburgers, in Leesburg

Vermont – The Farmhouse Tap & Grill, in Burlington

Washington – Ooh Lala Burgers, in Tacoma

Wisconsin – Kopp’s Frozen Custard, in Greenfield

West Virginia – King Tut Drive-In, in Beckley

Wyoming – Born In a Barn, in Laramie

Considering Yelp was able to find the “top” cheeseburger joint in each state, it would stand to reason that one of the above eateries would rank highest in the country — and that eatery is Au Cheval in Chicago, a representative for Yelp confirmed to Nexstar.

A bar/diner on the city’s West Side, Au Cheval is noted on Yelp for specializing in craft cocktails, late-night bites and deceptively named cheeseburgers (the single cheeseburger has two patties, and the double has three).

Still, every eatery on the list earned high marks for its cheeseburgers, each of which is very likely to be more memorable than the 50 or so you’ve probably already eaten this calendar year.

For more, visit Yelp for a map of each state’s “top” cheeseburger spot and links to their respective Yelp pages.