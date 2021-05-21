These are the 50 lowest-paying jobs in the Kansas City area

Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in the Kansas City area, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In Kansas City, the annual mean wage is $54,530 or 3.2% lower than national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $20,600.

Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Nursing assistants

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $29,960

– #177 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 11,580

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,050

– Employment: 1,371,050

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($21,840)

— Brunswick, GA ($22,370)

— Columbus, GA-AL ($22,540)

– Job description: Provide or assist with basic care or support under the direction of onsite licensed nursing staff. Perform duties such as monitoring of health status, feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, or ambulation of patients in a health or nursing facility. May include medication administration and other health-related tasks. Includes nursing care attendants, nursing aides, and nursing attendants.

#49. Retail salespersons

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $29,780

– #200 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 22,810

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,940

– Employment: 3,659,670

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Albany, GA ($22,740)

— Hinesville, GA ($23,640)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,660)

– Job description: Sell merchandise, such as furniture, motor vehicles, appliances, or apparel to consumers.

#48. Psychiatric aides

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $29,750

– #28 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,300

– Employment: 51,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Jackson, TN ($21,440)

— Charleston, WV ($22,320)

— Jackson, MS ($22,620)

– Job description: Assist mentally impaired or emotionally disturbed patients, working under direction of nursing and medical staff. May assist with daily living activities, lead patients in educational and recreational activities, or accompany patients to and from examinations and treatments. May restrain violent patients. Includes psychiatric orderlies.

#47. Furniture finishers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $29,590

– #5 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,040

– Employment: 15,590

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($27,490)

— Winston-Salem, NC ($28,710)

— Fort Wayne, IN ($28,880)

– Job description: Shape, finish, and refinish damaged, worn, or used furniture or new high-grade furniture to specified color or finish.

#46. Bakers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $29,570

– #159 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,110

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,060

– Employment: 168,890

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($21,310)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— St. George, UT ($22,110)

– Job description: Mix and bake ingredients to produce breads, rolls, cookies, cakes, pies, pastries, or other baked goods.

#45. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $29,490

– #147 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,980

– Employment: 98,810

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Johnstown, PA ($19,580)

— Tyler, TX ($20,460)

— Cleveland, TN ($20,690)

– Job description: Feed, water, and examine pets and other nonfarm animals for signs of illness, disease, or injury in laboratories and animal hospitals and clinics. Clean and disinfect cages and work areas, and sterilize laboratory and surgical equipment. May provide routine postoperative care, administer medication orally or topically, or prepare samples for laboratory examination under the supervision of veterinary or laboratory animal technologists or technicians, veterinarians, or scientists.

#44. Farmworkers, farm, ranch, and aquacultural animals

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $29,470

– #45 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,060

– Employment: 36,820

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Goldsboro, NC ($20,690)

— Lynchburg, VA ($22,130)

— Tulsa, OK ($22,450)

– Job description: Attend to live farm, ranch, open range or aquacultural animals that may include cattle, sheep, swine, goats, horses and other equines, poultry, rabbits, finfish, shellfish, and bees. Attend to animals produced for animal products, such as meat, fur, skins, feathers, eggs, milk, and honey. Duties may include feeding, watering, herding, grazing, milking, castrating, branding, de-beaking, weighing, catching, and loading animals. May maintain records on animals; examine animals to detect diseases and injuries; assist in birth deliveries; and administer medications, vaccinations, or insecticides as appropriate. May clean and maintain animal housing areas. Includes workers who shear wool from sheep and collect eggs in hatcheries.

#43. Cutters and trimmers, hand

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $29,350

– #8 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,190

– Employment: 7,980

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Provo-Orem, UT ($24,110)

— Tulsa, OK ($25,530)

— Pittsburgh, PA ($25,660)

– Job description: Use hand tools or hand-held power tools to cut and trim a variety of manufactured items, such as carpet, fabric, stone, glass, or rubber.

#42. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $29,180

– #201 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,570

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,940

– Employment: 387,300

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($19,990)

— Dothan, AL ($20,340)

— Decatur, AL ($20,520)

– Job description: Prepare and cook large quantities of food for institutions, such as schools, hospitals, or cafeterias.

#41. Cooks, restaurant

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $28,890

– #248 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,030

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,530

– Employment: 1,109,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590)

— Laredo, TX ($21,000)

— Gadsden, AL ($21,540)

– Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

#40. Slaughterers and meat packers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $28,790

– #9 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,210

– Employment: 77,980

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($24,210)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($24,450)

— Tulsa, OK ($24,700)

– Job description: Perform nonroutine or precision functions involving the preparation of large portions of meat. Work may include specialized slaughtering tasks, cutting standard or premium cuts of meat for marketing, making sausage, or wrapping meats. Work typically occurs in slaughtering, meat packing, or wholesale establishments.

#39. Funeral attendants

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $28,590

– #50 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,130

– Employment: 32,300

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Ogden-Clearfield, UT ($20,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($21,320)

— Lima, OH ($21,500)

– Job description: Perform a variety of tasks during funeral, such as placing casket in parlor or chapel prior to service, arranging floral offerings or lights around casket, directing or escorting mourners, closing casket, and issuing and storing funeral equipment.

#38. Parking attendants

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $28,580

– #131 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,910

– Employment: 123,790

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($19,840)

— Huntsville, AL ($19,910)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000)

– Job description: Park vehicles or issue tickets for customers in a parking lot or garage. May park or tend vehicles in environments such as a car dealership or rental car facility. May collect fee.

#37. Sewing machine operators

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $28,540

– #92 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,420

– Employment: 116,520

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($18,940)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($21,950)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($22,070)

– Job description: Operate or tend sewing machines to join, reinforce, decorate, or perform related sewing operations in the manufacture of garment or nongarment products.

#36. Driver/sales workers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $28,530

– #104 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,370

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,870

– Employment: 420,890

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY ($19,230)

— Sumter, SC ($19,740)

— Dalton, GA ($21,020)

– Job description: Drive truck or other vehicle over established routes or within an established territory and sell or deliver goods, such as food products, including restaurant take-out items, or pick up or deliver items such as commercial laundry. May also take orders, collect payment, or stock merchandise at point of delivery.

#35. Orderlies

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $28,240

– #36 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,780

– Employment: 43,570

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($22,440)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($22,810)

— Jackson, MS ($22,850)

– Job description: Transport patients to areas such as operating rooms or x-ray rooms using wheelchairs, stretchers, or moveable beds. May maintain stocks of supplies or clean and transport equipment. Psychiatric orderlies are included in Psychiatric Aides.

#34. Gambling cage workers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $28,190

– #12 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,700

– Employment: 10,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($22,420)

— Tulsa, OK ($22,980)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($23,730)

– Job description: In a gambling establishment, conduct financial transactions for patrons. Accept patron’s credit application and verify credit references to provide check-cashing authorization or to establish house credit accounts. May reconcile daily summaries of transactions to balance books. May sell gambling chips, tokens, or tickets to patrons, or to other workers for resale to patrons. May convert gambling chips, tokens, or tickets to currency upon patron’s request. May use a cash register or computer to record transaction.

#33. Bartenders

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $28,040

– #252 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,800

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,910

– Employment: 486,720

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($17,930)

— Decatur, AL ($17,950)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,150)

– Job description: Mix and serve drinks to patrons, directly or through waitstaff.

#32. Packers and packagers, hand

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $27,870

– #181 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,620

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,270

– Employment: 599,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740)

— Casper, WY ($19,850)

— Johnstown, PA ($19,920)

– Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

#31. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $27,790

– #185 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,890

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,400

– Employment: 341,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280)

— Albany, GA ($20,850)

— Dalton, GA ($20,890)

– Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.

#30. Teaching assistants, postsecondary

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $27,760

– #14 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 820

National

– Annual mean salary: $39,460

– Employment: 138,740

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA ($20,090)

— Amarillo, TX ($20,400)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($21,760)

– Job description: Assist faculty or other instructional staff in postsecondary institutions by performing instructional support activities, such as developing teaching materials, leading discussion groups, preparing and giving examinations, and grading examinations or papers.

#29. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $27,720

– #195 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,060

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,630

– Employment: 1,272,840

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Alexandria, LA ($17,810)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,110)

— Hammond, LA ($18,740)

– Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

#28. Library assistants, clerical

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $27,620

– #100 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,740

– Employment: 84,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,080)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($20,520)

— Akron, OH ($20,530)

– Job description: Compile records, and sort, shelve, issue, and receive library materials such as books, electronic media, pictures, cards, slides and microfilm. Locate library materials for loan and replace material in shelving area, stacks, or files according to identification number and title. Register patrons to permit them to borrow books, periodicals, and other library materials.

#27. Floral designers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $27,610

– #59 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,670

– Employment: 36,810

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($19,290)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA ($22,530)

– Job description: Design, cut, and arrange live, dried, or artificial flowers and foliage.

#26. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $27,270

– #133 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,150

– Employment: 112,750

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Valdosta, GA ($21,570)

— Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740)

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950)

– Job description: Service automobiles, buses, trucks, boats, and other automotive or marine vehicles with fuel, lubricants, and accessories. Collect payment for services and supplies. May lubricate vehicle, change motor oil, refill antifreeze, or replace lights or other accessories, such as windshield wiper blades or fan belts. May repair or replace tires.

#25. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $26,960

– #79 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,050

– Employment: 31,980

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Raleigh, NC ($18,320)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($19,670)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($19,930)

– Job description: Press or shape articles by hand or machine.

#24. Baggage porters and bellhops

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $26,310

– #45 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,060

– Employment: 28,440

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Greensboro-High Point, NC ($19,580)

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($19,920)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($19,940)

– Job description: Handle baggage for travelers at transportation terminals or for guests at hotels or similar establishments.

#23. Amusement and recreation attendants

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $25,580

– #229 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,310

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,610

– Employment: 248,190

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)

— Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)

– Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.

#22. Crossing guards and flaggers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $25,540

– #22 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,220

– Employment: 85,050

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Killeen-Temple, TX ($20,210)

— Jackson, MS ($20,610)

— El Paso, TX ($21,020)

– Job description: Guide or control vehicular or pedestrian traffic at such places as streets, schools, railroad crossings, or construction sites.

#21. Cooks, short order

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $25,500

– #104 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,030

– Employment: 123,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Laredo, TX ($18,660)

— Gainesville, GA ($18,740)

— Mobile, AL ($18,820)

– Job description: Prepare and cook to order a variety of foods that require only a short preparation time. May take orders from customers and serve patrons at counters or tables.

#20. Animal caretakers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $25,440

– #148 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,830

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,380

– Employment: 193,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Morristown, TN ($18,810)

— Greenville, NC ($20,320)

— Twin Falls, ID ($20,580)

– Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.

#19. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $25,410

– #186 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,400

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,600

– Employment: 179,890

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)

— Rome, GA ($19,050)

– Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.

#18. Food preparation workers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $25,030

– #178 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,480

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,820

– Employment: 793,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hammond, LA ($18,290)

— Morristown, TN ($18,550)

— Monroe, LA ($19,010)

– Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

#17. Cashiers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $25,010

– #246 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 25,280

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,710

– Employment: 3,333,100

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)

— Monroe, LA ($19,780)

— Albany, GA ($20,320)

– Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

#16. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $24,970

– #188 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,720

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,010

– Employment: 795,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,460)

— Valdosta, GA ($18,730)

— Alexandria, LA ($19,070)

– Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

#15. Textile cutting machine setters, operators, and tenders

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $24,910

– #5 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,890

– Employment: 12,650

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($18,940)

— El Paso, TX ($24,480)

— Cleveland, TN ($24,650)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend machines that cut textiles.

#14. Fast food and counter workers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $24,590

– #269 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 22,270

National

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– Employment: 3,450,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($18,690)

— Mobile, AL ($18,750)

— Montgomery, AL ($18,780)

– Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

#13. Demonstrators and product promoters

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $24,480

– #5 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 680

National

– Annual mean salary: $37,080

– Employment: 69,990

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Boise City, ID ($22,120)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($22,370)

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($22,820)

– Job description: Demonstrate merchandise and answer questions for the purpose of creating public interest in buying the product. May sell demonstrated merchandise.

#11 (tie). Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $23,890

– #73 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 920

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,390

– Employment: 95,600

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tulsa, OK ($18,650)

— Appleton, WI ($18,760)

— Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC ($18,930)

– Job description: Assist patrons at entertainment events by performing duties, such as collecting admission tickets and passes from patrons, assisting in finding seats, searching for lost articles, and helping patrons locate such facilities as restrooms and telephones.

#11 (tie). Locker room, coatroom, and dressing room attendants

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $23,890

– #10 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,320

– Employment: 11,530

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Oklahoma City, OK ($20,510)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($21,040)

— Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ ($21,080)

– Job description: Provide personal items to patrons or customers in locker rooms, dressing rooms, or coatrooms.

#10. Childcare workers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $23,640

– #163 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,290

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,790

– Employment: 494,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rome, GA ($17,330)

— Dothan, AL ($18,370)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)

– Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

#9. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $23,500

– #139 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,200

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,900

– Employment: 222,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,020)

— Dalton, GA ($18,450)

— Monroe, LA ($18,500)

– Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.

#8. Waiters and waitresses

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $23,300

– #161 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 17,340

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,470

– Employment: 1,944,240

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980)

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060)

– Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

#7. Cooks, fast food

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $22,620

– #156 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,410

National

– Annual mean salary: $24,300

– Employment: 544,420

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Altoona, PA ($17,660)

— Johnson City, TN ($17,700)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)

– Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.

#6. Dishwashers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $22,450

– #157 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,400

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,600

– Employment: 395,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400)

— Muncie, IN ($18,550)

– Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.

#5. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $22,410

– #161 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,160

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,300

– Employment: 374,940

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,090)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)

– Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.

#4. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $22,260

– #55 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,710

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,460

– Employment: 254,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,460)

— Enid, OK ($18,780)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)

– Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.

#3. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $21,870

– #160 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,090

National

– Annual mean salary: $24,800

– Employment: 316,700

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,940)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,150)

— New Bern, NC ($18,190)

– Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.

#2. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $21,210

– #45 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 920

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,050

– Employment: 113,150

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($17,440)

— Athens-Clarke County, GA ($17,790)

— Sheboygan, WI ($17,940)

– Job description: Monitor recreational areas, such as pools, beaches, or ski slopes, to provide assistance and protection to participants.

#1. Gambling dealers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Annual mean salary: $20,600

– #6 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,110

– Employment: 67,330

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($17,840)

— Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL ($18,320)

— Reno, NV ($18,540)

– Job description: Operate table games. Stand or sit behind table and operate games of chance by dispensing the appropriate number of cards or blocks to players, or operating other gambling equipment. Distribute winnings or collect players’ money or chips. May compare the house’s hand against players’ hands.

