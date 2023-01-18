Among the six cities set to be included in the Kansas City Business Journal‘s Public Paychecks series, Beccy Yocham, who was promoted to city manager of Lenexa in May 2019, is one of a select group of local administrators to have earned the most compensation in their municipality.

According to data obtained from the city, her compensation during the most recent fiscal year was $223,615 — 5% more than the next-highest-paid city employee.

As of January 2021, Lenexa had about 550 full-time-equivalent employees, making it the 47th-biggest public-sector employer in the Kansas City area. According to the 2020 Census, the city had a population of 57,434, making it the eighth-most populous city in Kansas and the ninth largest in the metro.

Lenexa has about 9.5 FTE employees per 1,000 residents.

Check out the gallery below to see some of the highest-paid Lenexa employees.

The top end of the city’s payroll includes about 25 workers whose earnings topped $118,000 during fiscal year 2021.

The top earners include five employees each from the fire, police and community development departments. Combined, Lenexa in 2021 spent $3.7 million in cash-based compensation for the 25 highest-paid employees — roughly the top 5% of all city government workers.

