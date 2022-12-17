Among the six cities set to be included in the Kansas City Business Journal‘s Public Paychecks series, Stephen Arbo, who recently retired as city manager of Lee’s Summit, has the distinction of being one of a select group of local administrators to have earned the most compensation in their municipality.

According to data obtained from the city of Lee’s Summit, his compensation during the most recent fiscal year was $215,715 — 28% higher than the next-highest-paid city employee.

As of January, Lee’s Summit had about 690 full-time-equivalent employees, making it the 38th-biggest public-sector employer in the Kansas City area. According to the 2020 Census, the city had a population of 101,108, making it the sixth-most populous city in Missouri as well as the sixth largest in the metro.

Check out the gallery below to see some of highest-paid Lee’s Summit employees.

Lee’s Summit has about 6.8 FTE employees per 1,000 residents.

The top end of the city’s payroll includes about 25 workers whose earnings topped $126,000 during the most recent fiscal year.