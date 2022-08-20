Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa.

Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Kansas City on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#29. Big T’s Bar B Q

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6201 Blue Pkwy, Kansas City, MO 64129-1906

#28. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9000 N Skyview Ave, Kansas City, MO 64154

#27. Back Porch Bar-B-q

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8500 E US Highway 40 Inside Adam’s Mark Hotel, 9103 E 39th St, Kansas City, MO 64129-1640

#26. Big T’s Barbecue

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9409 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64138-3847

#25. Gates Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1026 State Ave, Kansas City, KS 66102-4409

#24. Gates Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (163 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1325 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64110

#23. Plowboys Barbeque

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1111 Main St Suite 115, Kansas City, MO 64105-2116

#22. Hawg Jaw Que & Brew

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 900 Swift Street, North Kansas City, MO 64116

#21. Woodyard Bar-B-Que

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (393 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3001 Merriam Ln, Kansas City, KS 66106-4613

#20. Smokehouse BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (200 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 104 NE 72nd St Ste J, Kansas City, MO 64118-1830

#19. Rosedale Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (202 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 600 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66103-1921

#18. Gates Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (354 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1221 Brooklyn Ave, Kansas City, MO 64127-1913

#17. Gates Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (578 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3205 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64111-1902

#16. Smokin’ Guns BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (312 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1218 Swift Ave, Kansas City, MO 64116-4012

#15. Smokebox BBQ Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (202 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10020 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City, MO 64153-1362

#14. L.C.’s BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (354 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5800 Blue Pkwy, Kansas City, MO 64129-1903

#13. Danny Edwards BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (149 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2900 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64108-3615

#12. Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,812 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1727 Brooklyn Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127

#11. Smokehouse Barbecue – Kansas City, MO (Zona Rosa)

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (272 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8451 NW Prairie View Rd, Kansas City, MO 64153

#10. County Road Ice House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 100 E 14th St Power & Light, Kansas City, MO 64106-2919

#9. Scott’s Kitchen and Catering at Hangar 29

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11920 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City, MO 64153

#8. B B’s Lawnside Bar-b-que

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (386 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1205 E 85th St, Kansas City, MO 64131-2556

#7. Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,953 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3002 W 47th Ave, Kansas City, KS 66103-3244

#6. SLAP’s BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (407 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 533 Central Ave, Kansas City, KS 66101-3549

#5. Jack Stack Barbecue – Plaza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,000 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4747 Wyandotte St, Kansas City, MO 64112-1612

#4. Char Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (525 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4050 Pennsylvania Ave #150, Kansas City, MO 64111-3024

#3. Jack Stack Barbecue – Martin City

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (936 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 13441 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO 64145-1445

#2. Jack Stack Barbecue Freight House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,882 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 101 W 22nd St Ste 300 Freight House, Kansas City, MO 64108-1954

#1. Q39 – Midtown

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,289 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1000 W 39th St, Kansas City, MO 64111-3859

