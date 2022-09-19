KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of restaurants and shops are coming to Kansas City International Airport’s new terminal.

On Monday, Kansas City aviation leaders released a list and map of what travelers can expect to find when the terminal opens in March 2023.

The Kansas City Aviation Department shared over 30 new restaurants and 15 retail options. Many are local favorites; in fact, officials said 80% of vendors are local to the KC area. But there are some national chains as well.

The aviation department said the new terminal is 90% complete and is still on time and on budget for a March 2023 opening.

Dining

Before going through security, travelers will find the first of two Dunkin’ locations in the new terminal. The other will be located past security on the south side of Concourse A.

For others looking for a caffeine hit, there will also be several Kansas City-area shops throughout the terminal, including Parisi Coffee, Messenger Coffee Co. and City Market Coffee Roasters.

In Concourse A, you’ll find a Made In Kansas City food hall, which will feature Bloom Baking Co., Jay “Hootie” McShann’s Blues Bar, Pigwich and Poio.

Local eateries like Soiree Steak and Oyster House, Urban Cafe, Martin City Brewing and more will also have sports in Concourse A.

Dining, retail coming to KCI’s new terminal (Photo courtesy Kansas City Aviation Department)

Over in Concourse B, travelers will find even more Kansas City favorites. There will be a City Market Food Hall featuring Bo Lings, Boulevard Brewing, Buffalo State Pizza Co., Taste of Brazil and another Pigwich location.

Throughout the rest of the second concourse, you’ll find local eateries like Brown & Loe, Stockyard Brewing Guys Pub & Deli and more.

There will also be chain restaurants like Smoothie King, Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon throughout the new terminal.

Barbecue?

So what about Kansas City barbecue? Two local restaurants have nabbed spots in the new terminal.

Meat Mitch, which just opened its first location in Leawood, will be located in Concourse A. The found has spent over two decades in competition barbecue, winning numerous awards.

In Concourse B, local team Black Magic will occupy the Made for KC Barbecue Experience after winning the inaugural “Made for KC BBQ Championship.” KCI’s concessions company plans to hold the competition to name a different barbecue team each year.

Shopping

If you need to grab a Kansas City souvenir, magazine or travel pillow for your flight there will be over a dozen retail options in the new terminal.

In Concourse A, travelers will find a Made in Kansas City Marketplace filled with local goods, gifts, apparel and more. There will also be an 18th and Vine Market and a LEGO store in the concourse, among other options.

Over in Concourse B, two popular neighborhoods will have a retail sites. The City Market will have a location near its food hall and coffee shop; Brookside Local will also occupy a space featuring the popular KC community.

In Arrivals, travelers will find two stores and a coffee shop — &GO, Swyft Automated Retail and Mother Earth Coffee — before heading off to explore Kansas City.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.