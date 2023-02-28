The local developers behind a potential repurposing of Oracle Cerner’s former Continuous Campus have been identified, and they’re evaluating what mixed-use combination best suits the Wyandotte County property.

A partnership of David Block of Block & Co. Inc. Realtors and Philip Goforth of Genesis Realty & Development LLC last month submitted a change-of-zone application for the vacant office property in the Village West area.

The proposed change would allow the 63.5-acre site to be redeveloped with more dense uses than it supported in its past life as a Cerner property, before a metrowide consolidation strategy led the health care IT company to list it for sale in September 2021.

Formal renovation plans have not yet been drawn up for the two nine-story conjoined Class A office buildings. Goforth said he and Block plan some combination of multifamily and office, perhaps above ground-floor commercial, in the two buildings.

The pair looks to maintain the facades and repurpose features formerly used by Cerner, such as a commercial kitchen that now could support retail and entertainment businesses.

“It’s a Class A facility, and no matter what we end up doing with it, we want to make sure that it meets or exceeds the standards that it was intended to, that it is a complement to the community and to Kansas City, Kansas, and that we uphold the status of those buildings,” Goforth said.

