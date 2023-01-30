As the New Year gets underway, transformative project activity in greater Kansas City won’t begin and end within the downtown urban core.

To the contrary, the city and multiple northern suburbs have a bevy of substantive development plans underway or on deck, as the Northland last year enjoyed higher-than-average growth in its housing inventory compared with the metro at large, plus jumps in permit issuances and million-dollar property sales compared to prepandemic years.

These plans include — but are not limited to — a $1.5 billion new terminal for Kansas City International Airport, scheduled to open in March, and multiple data center developments, including an $800 million, 1 million-square-foot Meta facility set to begin operations in 2024.

Here are other projects set to see advances in 2023:

Metro North Crossing

Players: Metro North Crossing LLC, MW Builders Inc., Rosemann & Associates PC, Olsson

Description: An ongoing redevelopment of Kansas City’s former Metro North Mall has seen several new components come online in recent months, with more to follow.

Metro North Crossing LLC, an affiliate of IAS Partners Ltd., in the fall delivered Woodstone at Metro North Crossing, a roughly $60 million apartment complex with 249 apartment and townhome-style units, built atop 30,000 square feet of retail, office and restaurant.

Looking ahead, the developer last year shared plans to build on its multifamily momentum with a second $40 million, 213-unit multifamily phase, which would bring the 93-acre former mall site to 462 total units. About an acre of public screen space, capable of supporting events and gatherings, is planned near the two multifamily phases.

Metro North Crossing’s mix of current and coming commercial users includes T-Shotz, Hawaiian Bros. Island Grill, Whataburger, PNC Bank and Zips Car Wash. The redevelopment could support as much as $250 million in new investment once fully built out.

