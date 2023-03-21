LAWRENCE, Kan. — Police are searching for three people suspected of committing similar crimes in Lawrence and the Kansas City area.

The latest crime took place overnight. Lawrence police say they are looking for three people who threw a brick through a window at Ulta Beauty Supply at West 27th Street and Iowa Street.

Not only did the suspects damage the business, they are also accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, according to the police department.

Investigators did not release any additional details, but did say officers have reason to believe the crime is related to similar crimes in Kansas City recently.

No one is in custody for the crime at this time.