KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scammers are using a new tactic to try and defraud utility customers.

Evergy said it received reports that scammers are calling customers. The scammers say customers were overcharged on their electric bill and are owed a credit.

To get the refund, the customer is told to provide credit card information and other personal details.

Evergy said the calls are not legit.

Imposters may also claim a check bounced or the customer’s bill is past due. In other cases, scammers ask customers to purchase a pre-paid debit card to pay for service.

Customers who receive the call can verify if the person is with Evergy by calling Customer Contact Center before giving any personal information or making payments.

Customers who can’t verify that a worker is an Evergy employee, should not give the person any payment or personal information.

As a reminder, Evergy said it will never ask customers to make payments with a pre-paid debit card, gift card, any form of cryptocurrency, or third-party digital payment mobile applications.

If you feel you have been a victim of a scam, report it to police.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.