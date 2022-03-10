Panasonic Corp. appears to be the company that last month drove Kansas to approve a vast new business incentive program to better attract billion-dollar megaprojects, starting with a mysterious $4 billion advanced manufacturing facility for which the state is competing against Oklahoma as a finalist.

The Japanese electronics conglomerate is evaluating the two states for the facility because of the sites’ proximity to Texas, where Tesla plans to spend $1 billion on a vehicle factory in Austin, NHK World-Japan reported late Thursday.

Panasonic is a longtime supplier for Tesla and announced earlier this week that it plans to start mass-producing a new lithium-iron battery for the company by March 2024 from two new production lines at its Wakayama factory in Japan.

Kansas lawmakers have cited nondisclosure agreements in withholding information on the prospective company looking to build a $4 billion, 3 million-square-foot facility with 4,000 permanent jobs in state.

The former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant in De Soto first was reported by the Kansas City Business Journal as the likely Kansas site being considered. About 1,000 acres are available for industrial development, and officials recently agreed to establish a tax increment financing district there.