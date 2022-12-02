KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousand of people apply to help test the New Terminal at Kansas City International Airport before it opens to the public.

Build KCI asked for volunteers who would be interested in being a part of a test simulation at the new facility in February.

Since asking for volunteers about two weeks ago, Build KCI says more than 10,000 people have applied to be some of the first members of the public inside the terminal.

Organizers expect the simulation to test out everything from arrivals to security checks, baggage claim, and vendors. The hope is any potential issues will be identified before the terminal opens to actual travelers.

While the position is not paid, participants will be able to give Build KCI feedback on accessibility, inclusion and access following the simulation.

Build KCI says anyone who wants to volunteer to help with the test can still apply. The team plans to close the application window at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5.

Kansas City’s Aviation Department confirms builders are under contract to complete the new terminal by March 3, 2023. The department says it hopes to announce the day the terminal will actually open in January.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.