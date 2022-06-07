KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Midwest travelers will soon have new options to get away.

Frontier Airlines plans to begin daily nonstop service from Kansas City International Airport to Las Vegas beginning August 9, 2022.

To celebrate the new route, Frontier is offering introductory fares as low as $89 each way. Tickets must be purchased by June 13, 2022 for travel through Oct. 5.

“Frontier is delighted to add Las Vegas to our roster of nonstop destinations from Kansas City,” Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines, said. “Not only do consumers in the greater Kansas City area now have a new low-fare option to travel to the Entertainment Capital of the U.S., but we also offer a number of connecting destinations from LAS to cities across the U.S. and Mexico.”

It’s been a busy time for Kansas City’s Airport.

Delta Airlines is also expanding flights, now offering daily nonstop flights between Kansas City and New York’s JFK Airport.

Last week, Air Canada nonstop flights from Kansas City to Toronto resumed on June 3.

