The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, has narrowed its search for developers to pitch new ideas for the redevelopment of the former Indian Springs Mall property.

“We are encouraged by the interest in redeveloping these key sites in Kansas City, Kansas,” County Administrator David Johnston said in a release.

“As we look to build out our economic development team and strategic vision, finding creative ways to reactivate and restore these underutilized sites into vibrant, welcoming gateways of economic activity will lend to our future success.”

Block & Co. Inc. Realtors/Christie Development Associates, Oak Impact Group LLC and Copaken Brooks will progress to the next phase of planning for the redevelopment of the former mall site at 47th Street and State Avenue.

The mall lost its last anchor store in 2001 and sat vacant for years before it was demolished in 2016. The 9,000-square-foot site remains empty after a $140 million Scavuzzo’s Foodservice Co. distribution facility project fell through in 2022.

Keep reading in the Kansas City Business Journal.