Visitors to the Kansas City area looking for a high-quality place to lay their head at night have three new choices — all of which opened during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the American Automobile Association’s latest rankings, only 89 hotels in North America earned Four Diamond status in 2022, and just three hotels were added as new Five Diamond honorees this year.

AAA describes Four Diamond hotels as having “upscale style and amenities with the right touch of service.” Five Diamond hotels offer “world-class luxury, amenities and indulgence for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Although no hotels in Missouri or Kansas made AAA’s Five Diamond list, two Kansas City hotels and one Prairie Village boutique hotel have joined seven other local establishments previously awarded the Four Diamond designation.

The Inn at Meadowbrook, which opened for business in May 2020, is a 54-room boutique hotel located at 4901 Meadowbrook Parkway in Prairie Village. The three-story property is on the edge of an 80-acre county park built on the site of the former Meadowbrook Golf & Country Club.