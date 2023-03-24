With two luxury apartment towers built and a third underway, The Cordish Cos. still is experiencing high rental demand.

The Baltimore-based developer has preleased 20% of the 288 luxury units in the Three Light apartment tower northeast of Main Street and Truman Road.

That’s up from 15% preleasing in October and in line with the residential interest Cordish observed in its One Light and Two Light towers at this point during their construction windows, said John Moncke, president of the Kansas City Power & Light District.

Three Light also is expected to carry on a tradition seen at the previous “Light” buildings, respectively 307 and 296 units. About 60% of residents have moved to Downtown from outside the Kansas City area.

“Three Light will be home to people who are moving to Kansas City that want to make a better life for themselves, and then another group of people that already live here in the city that have heard about all the energy and excitement that’s happening Downtown, and want to experience the Downtown lifestyle,” Moncke said during a Tuesday event.

