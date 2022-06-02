The Country Club Plaza plans to open three new stores in June and several more later in the summer.

These three stores are opening this month, according to a release from the Plaza:

KC Style Haus: a local boutique featuring products made by local independent artists and businesses, including furniture, home décor, local art, clothing and accessories

The Shade Store: a high-end custom window treatment shop

Pandora jewelry

New York-based menswear brand Psycho Bunny plans to open in July. Later in the summer, three more tenants will join the Plaza: Pure Barre, Club Pilates and Ice Cream Bae.

Tirza Design, Lovesac and The Normal Brand all have recently opened. Nike Inc. also recently filed a permit with Kansas City that indicates it plans to renovate and take over the former Tesla showroom space at 450 Nichols Road.