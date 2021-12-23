Three new, local dining options open at Legends Outlets in Kansas City, Kansas

Diners in Kansas City, Kansas, have three new, local food options at the Legends Outlets.

Jousting Pigs BBQ, Love Tea and Dancing Crab are open at the outlet mall, it announced in a release.

Jousting Pigs opened in Liberty in 2019. The Legends location is its second restaurant, and its fills the spot vacated by Arthur Bryant’s Barbecue.

Its owners have more than 10 years of experience in competition barbecue. The restaurant is known for its chicken and brisket, and the meat is cooked on a traditional, all-wood smoker.

Arthur Bryant’s shuttered the Kansas City, Kansas, location in 2019 after more than 15 years, leaving only its longtime location at 1727 Brooklyn Ave. in Kansas City.