Tiki Taco is bringing its California vibe to downtown Overland Park. The planned late summer opening will mark the local restaurant’s third area location.

“We have pretty lofty goals for this brand,” co-owner Lyndon Wade said. “This was never planned to be a one-off taco shop.”

Although the ownership group plans to open additional locations in the future, it wants to maintain that “neighborhood taco shop” feel, where patrons might mistake it for a single mom-and-pop location, he said. The owners don’t have a set number of locations in mind, but the future is filled with growth.

“We’re seeing lots of green lights in the success of each of our locations, so we’re going to keep going that direction,” Wade said.

Tiki Taco bought a roughly 2,800-square-foot building at 7514 W. 80th St. in Overland Park last year. It most recently housed a family-owned plumbing business that dates to the 1940s. The son was ready to retire, Wade said.

