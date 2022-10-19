Tiki Taco opened its second area location at 5400 Troost Ave. in Kansas City. (Photo by Lyndon Wade)

Locally owned Tiki Taco held a grand opening for its second area location in Kansas City.

The new location, at 5400 Troost Ave., made its debut Monday. It offers a burrito- and taco-heavy menu that draws inspiration from Mexico and California, but also from Polynesia and Thailand.

In addition to traditional proteins, such as shrimp, al pastor and chicken, the restaurant also gives veggie lovers multiple options, including the jackfruit taco and mushroom taco.

Patrons also can imbibe on frozen margaritas, and drinks such as the Beach Bum and Tiki Milk Punch, made with rum, pineapple, Jarritos soda and local spirit brand Bronson’s Milk Punch.

Tiki Taco’s owners revamped a 2,000-plus-square-foot building near Rockhurst University that had been vacant for years. The restaurant features brick accents and pops of red, yellow and orange. They also added a small patio area with umbrellas.