KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Luck is running out for the winners of several lottery jackpots.

The Missouri Lottery said March 17, 2022, is the last day for someone to claim a $50,000 Powerball prize. The ticket was sold at a QuikTrip on Vandeventer Avenue on Sept. 9, 2021.

Someone also won a $50,000 jackpot in the Kansas City area. The winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Price Chopper in Platte City on Oct. 9, 2021. The winner has until April 7, 2022 to claim the cash.

A $1 million dollar jackpot will expire on the 4th of July. The Powerball ticket was sold at a UMR Motomart in Rolla on Jan. 5, 2022.

If you traveled to Branson at the end of January, you may hold a winning Show Me Cash ticket. It was sold at a Murphy USA location on Highway 13 in Branson West on Jan. 30, 2022.

To check out the winning numbers on any of these drawings, or to learn how to claim your prize, visit the Missouri Lottery’s Website.

There are also a number of unclaimed lottery jackpots in Kansas, including a $1 million Powerball prize and a $35,000 Super Kansas Cash jackpot.

