KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new restaurant opening in City Market is bringing a street flare to traditional Filipino dishes.

Ting’s Filipino Bistro opens with a full menu Tuesday, Sept. 13.

This is the second location for restaurant owner Ting Santos. She also owns a space at Parlor.

“A lot of the Filipino traditional foods are like lumpia, which is our egg rolls. The chicken adobo is our best seller in Parlor, so we have a lot of the menu items that we offer at Parlor, but also an extended version,” she said.

In addition to hearty dishes, Ting’s will offer desserts.

“One of our most popular dessert items is called halo-halo and we’ve got a lot of different Filipino ice cream flavors.”

Ting’s Filipino Bistro will be open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can find a full menu and more information here.

