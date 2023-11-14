These are the top 20 most popular fine-dining restaurants in the Kansas City metro area based on the rankings of Tripadvisor.

These rankings were extrapolated based on a combination of the search results for fine-dining restaurants in the metro area. Tripadvisor calculates its popularity ranking based on the quality, recency and quantity of reviews that users submit and the consistency of those reviews over time.

Tripadvisor describes itself as the world’s largest travel guidance platform, with 1 billion reviews and options for more than 8 million hotels, restaurants, attractions and points of interest worldwide.

Check out the restaurants below, starting with the No. 1-rated establishment.

Café Provence

Topping the rankings is Café Provence. It has been owned and operated by the Quillec family for 15 years, combining locally sourced ingredients with classic French tradition.

The Prairie Village restaurant has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Restaurants in the U.S., one of the Top 10 French Restaurants in the U.S. and as the Best Restaurant in Kansas City.

Café Provence classifies itself as a causal restaurant — white tablecloths, national awards and its appearance on this ranking not withstanding.

J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks and Seafood

The namesake steakhouse of Kansas City restaurateur Joe Gilbert, J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks and Seafood Kansas City has been serving up steaks and seafood for 25 years. The Overland Park steakhouse is one of six locations nationwide.

Bristol Seafood Grill

The Leawood location of Bristol Seafood Grill, one of two in the metro area and with two locations in the St. Louis area, describes itself as an upscale seafood restaurant featuring the freshest seafood available based on the catch of the day.

Located in Town Center Plaza, the restaurant has been serving seafood and steaks for lunch and dinner since 1980.

