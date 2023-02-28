Platte County boasts the most economic growth in the Kansas City area, according to recent GDP data.

The Northland county’s real GDP jumped 6.23%, from $5.89 billion in 2020 to $6.25 billion in 2021. That percentage increase ranked 18th among the 115 counties in Missouri.

Clay and Jackson counties followed close behind with increases of 5.41% and 5.39%, respectively. Clay ranked No. 24 in the state; Jackson was 25th.

That’s according to an analysis by The Business Journals of the latest gross domestic product county data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, which provides new insights about the economic recovery from Covid-19.

Johnson County saw the area’s fourth-biggest increase, at 4.01%. It ranked No. 20 among the 105 counties in Kansas.

Cass County notched a 3.75% increase in real GDP, and Leavenworth (1.9%) and Wyandotte (0.94%) counties lagged behind.

