With 151 area eateries taking part in the 2024 edition of Kansas City Restaurant Week, here’s an early guide to what to consider putting on your tasting menu.

To create this listing, we paired Restaurant Week’s participating restaurants with Tripadvisor’s fine-dining ratings.

Here are the participants that ranked in the top 10:

2. J. Gilbert’s Woodfired Steaks & Seafood (8901 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park)

3*. Bristol Seafood + Steak + Social (multiple locations)

5. Pierpont’s at Union Station (30 W. Pershing Road, Kansas City)

6. The Capital Grille (4760 Broadway, Kansas City)

7**. 801 Chophouse (multiple locations)

8. Ophelia’s Restaurant (201 N. Main St., Independence)

10. Chaz on the Plaza (325 Ward Parkway, Kansas City)

See the full list in the Kansas City Business Journal.